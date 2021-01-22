Kildare Young Filmmakers launch exciting new Covid documentary series today

A group of young Kildare filmmakers are launching a new eight part documentary series on their youTube channel this afternoon.

"We interviewed Kildare citizens over zoom and got insights into how Covid has affected their lives. It’s been so interesting learning about how lockdowns and social distancing have affected a wide variety of people, ranging from people who have severe disabilities to those who have been barely impacted," said club member, Liam Boland.

The Leixlip student, who is studying Television and Digital Film in Ballyfermot, explained their are eight members of the group aged from 16 to 18 years of age. He praised their creative director, John Conway for his leadership in making these documentaries during a pandemic.

Kildare Young Filmmakers is funded by Kildare County Council and supported by Kildare Arts Service.

Running for six years, the club's current participants are Eden Curran O’Brien, Molly Hoque, Liam Boland, Davin Gilligan, Luke Henry, Rebecca Moore, Amy Moore, Dylan Kam and Hannah Habington.

Rebecca and Amy Moore pitched the idea for the covid documentaries and have been directing the project.

Liam explained how they started the project in October and put out requests for people to take part. They narrowed the interviewees down to eight and made eight short documentaries over Zoom.

"It was very different using screen recordings, most of us would never had a zoom meeting before, but it worked out really, well," said Liam.

Each member of team took charge of a documentary and edited the interviews down to 3 minutes each. The first will go live today on their youTube channel which can be found by typing in Kildare Young Filmmakers into youTube.

"I think its important to note we chose people from different backgrounds and different circumstances. One of them has a serious visual impairment and another participant has a hearing impairment, we have men and women, people from college, a guard, a special needs teacher. To have a contrast, we interviewed someone who was opposed to the restrictions, which wasn't aligned with our opinions but we thought it would be interesting to hear such strong opinions," he added.