Kildare garda 'lost part of finger' after being bitten by dog' - claim

A garda lost part of a finger after being bitten by a dog, it was alleged at Naas District Court on January 21.

Michael O’Neill, 21, whose address was given as 127 Central Park, Clane, faces an allegation of having an uncontrolled dog on April 25, 2018 at Oatfield Park in Clane.

Defending solicitor David Powderly pointed out that while the alleged offence took place in April 2018, Mr O’Neill was only charged last November.

Inspector Paul Reilly told the court that a summons issued in October 2018 and the matter was in court in September 2019 before being adjourned.

Mr Powderly also said there are differing accounts of who was present on the occasion and one person said to be present was not in the house.

He added it would be claimed that another friend of the defendant was present.

He said it is accepted that the dog bit Garda John Rigney and what happened is a matter of regret.

But, he added, the issue is the control of the dog.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case until January 28.