TRAFFIC: Roads remain icy in parts of Kildare as cold snap continues into weekend

Roads remain icy in a number of areas this morning, particularly in Kildare, Carlow, Wicklow, Kildare and Meath.

A Met Eireann weather advisory remains in place until Sunday with continuing forecasts of frost and icy conditions, with falls of sleet or snow at times.

AA Roadwatch warned that it can take up to ten times longer to stop a vehicle on icy roads, so slow down and keep well back from whoever's in front.

Allow yourself more time this morning to fully deice your car before setting out.

AA Roadwatch is reporting that snow is affecting road conditions in the Baltinglass and Rathvilly areas, including parts of the N81.

Take care on all nearby routes.

In Wicklow, gardaí are advising avoiding the Wicklow Gap and the Sally Gap due to icy conditions.