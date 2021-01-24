KWWSPCA: The top 10 rules for good pet owners

Here’s our ten commandments for responsible pet ownership. Are your providing your pet with the following? The New Year is a good time to reassess whether you are doing your best for your pet.

1. Annual health assessment and vaccinations.

2. The right type and amount of food.

3. Neutering at 6 – 7 months.

4. Microchipping and registering the details on a recognised database.

5. Good training.

6. Plenty of exercise for a dog.

7. Fun and games and giving your pet your love and lots of affection.

8. Pet health insurance.

9. Dental care.

10. Flea and worm prevention.

A Retirement Home Needed for our Dog of the Week — Berry

Berry is looking for a warm, loving retirement home where she will have lots of affection, company, a comfortable bed and a little bit of exercise.

Berry is about 10 years old and she is a hound mix. Her skin and fur are a little bit tatty and she seems to have had a hard life so far, so we are hoping that her last few years will be filled with love and comfort. She is very easygoing, gets on well with other dogs and is quiet natured.

She walks well on the lead but will not need a lot of exercise — just a couple of gentle walks every day.

She is a little stiff in her joints but seems very content otherwise. She would do well in a home with another dog, but so long as she had plenty of human company, would be fine in a home on her own. We do not know how she is with cats.

Berry is vaccinated, spayed and chipped (chip number 981020009692572, origin Ireland). We ask for a minimum donation of €150 when we rehome a dog to partly offset our veterinary and other expenses. A dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity (Number CHY 6280) which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees. It runs a very successful charity shop in Newbridge, Noah’s Ark, which provides a large proportion of its annual income.

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

