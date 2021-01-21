€5m extension to Kildare nursing home cleared by Council

Kildare County Council has granted planning permission to Moyglare Nursing Home in Maynooth for a major extension valued at €5m.

A total of 58 bed spaces will be provided as part of the new development which will span 2,648.05 square metres in area on a site of almost one hectare.

Accommodation will also be built for staff as part of the overall design.

The estimated construction cost of the development is over €5m, according to Construction Information Services.

Planners have approved the demolition of an existing two-storey dwelling and the projecting porch.

In the designs is the construction of a new vehicle entrance from the Moyglare Road.

Also planned is the construction of a first floor extension over the front wing and over the central linking wing of the existing nursing home.

A two-storey extension will be built incorporating kitchen extension at ground floor and three bedrooms at first floor at the rear.

Also being built is a two-storey extension with a central courtyard to the north of the existing nursing home incorporating a new entrance, additional bed spaces, days paces, dining rooms, laundry and other ancillary facilities for a residential nursing home.

A total of 58 additional bed spaces will be provided, bringing the total number of bed spaces to 102.

In addition, a single-storey building comprising three one-bedroom apartments for staff accommodation is also in the plans for the rear.