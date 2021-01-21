Items urgently needed for Croatia earthquake appeal in Naas

The mayor of Naas and Naas Town Team are appealing for support for the local Croatia earthquake appeal.

A 45ft container will be leaving Naas this Saturday, January 23. People are asked to drop off items to Kildare County Council's Aras Chill Dara car park on the day between 10am and 1pm. Members of the public are asked to adhere to the Covid 19 restrictions which will be in operation on the day.

"The Mayor of Naas, its elected members and Naas Town Team consisting of a group of local businesses and organisations have organized a 45ft container to take much need non-perishable goods, construction clothing and site construction tools and equipment to Croatia," said the group.

Petrinja, a town in Croatia with a population similar to Naas, was badly damaged three weeks ago by two earthquakes. The second one, which took place on December 29, was particularly strong. The town has a close association with Naas as both towns were part of an EU funded URBACT Project between 2014-2018.

One of the organisers, Majella O'Keefe emphasised there will be strict Covid measures in place at the drop off points to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

List of goods / equipment required:

• Aluminum ladders extendable to 11 metres.

• 3.5 to 6 KVA Generators, skill saws. power tools, drills, nail guns, rechargeable type & adaptors

• 12mm inch & 18mm copper pipes, gate valves & fittings.

• Laminated flooring, boxes of screws & nails. hammers, shovels, handsaws

• Insulated construction clothing, footwear & wellingtons.

• Curtain poles, hinges, door handles, sweeping brushes & dustpans.

• Canned foods, soups, pasta, spreads, sugar, salt, flour, instant coffee, sweets.

• Washing powder, detergents, house cleaning products

• Female sanitary products, nappies, incontinence pads.

• Shampoos, soaps, deodorants.

• Towels & bed linen.

The organisers also hope to raise €10,000 in financial support. So far, €5,840 has been raised by the Go Fund Me page.

Allenwood company, Kennedy International are providing the 45ft truck, and with the help of some sponsors and their own company, they have been able to keep the costs as low as possible.

"We are delighted to be involved. This is a great cause," said Paul Kennedy.

If you are able to give financial support to this appeal, please use one of the methods below:

1. Cheques made payable to: NCLG c/o Catherine Whelan, Accountant, New Row, Naas.

2. Direct Payment: BOI Naas, IBAN IE20BOFI90123920673210; BIC BOFIIE2D; Branch code 901239

3. GoFundMe - Earthquake Relief in Petrinja Croatia (Mayor of Naas, Fintan Brett)

https://ie.gofundme.com/f/e3uzm-fund?qid=c4f7015bf7f500c3c2d1950e285c63d0

For further details/enquires please contact Fintan Brett 087 6915579 or any elected Councillor in the Naas Municipal District, Majella O Keefe 087 4183539, Tony Murray 087 9945135, Norman Farragher, Naas Community Men’s Shed 086 8173469.