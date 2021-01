A well known County Kildare GAA club was targeted for a break-in.

The St Kevin’s club premises in Staplestown was broken into between 9pm and 9.30pm on January 14.

Three sheds were broken into after the locks were broken.

An alarm was activated and a power washer was stolen.

It’s understood that CCTV was not functioning at the time of the incident.