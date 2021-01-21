LATEST: Naas retail premises gets green light for €25k extension
FILE PHOTO
Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for a extension to a retail premises in Naas.
Baronbrook Limited trading as Mervyn's Tyre Centre on the Kilcullen Road applied in July last to carry out a single-storey flat-roofed extension measuring 24 square metres in size to the side of the existing shop.
The estimated construction value of the project is around €25,000.
New signs and landscaping works are also permitted as part of the development, according to Construction Information Services.
New pedestrian and vehicle routes will be created within the site.
A temporary prefab building will be constructed fortemporary use as a shop whilst construction works are taking place.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on