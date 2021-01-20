Gardaí deploy Public Order Unit and arrest six men and five women at protest in Dublin

Gardaí arrested 11 people following a protest outside the High Court in Dublin today.

The Garda Press Office said that people began gathering outside the Four Courts from 9.45am this morning and that gardaí initially engaged with them and asked them to leave the area.

After a persistent lack of compliance with Covid-19 restrictions and the directions of gardaí, the Public Order Unit was then deployed to the area and some of those who refused to give names and addresses were arrested.

In all, six men and five women were arrested and brought to four different garda stations.

A Garda statement said:

"Today, an Garda Síochána implemented a policing operation in relation to a protest planned to take place outside the High Court, Four Courts, Dublin 7.

"The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2020, as amended are currently in force.

"From approximately 9.45am a number of persons gathered on Inns Quay in the vicinity of the Four Courts. An Garda Síochána has been consistent in our graduated policing response (engage, explain, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce) to supporting Public Health Regulations and guidelines in line with our tradition of policing by consent.

"Garda members engaged with the gathered protestors over a period of time.

"Following persistent lack of compliance with Public Health Regulations and directions from An Garda Síochána, Gardaí deployed Public Order Personnel to support uniform Gardaí who proceeded to make lawful demands for names and addresses from a number of protestors. 11 persons (6 males/ 5 females) who failed/refused to provide names and addresses following lawful demand were arrested in accordance with section 31(a) The Health Act 1947. Arrests occurred at various locations along the Quays.

"The arrested persons were transported to Bridewell, Pearse Street, Kevin Street and Store Street Garda Stations.

" One male who further refused to provide name and address has been charged and appeared before District Court 4, Criminal Courts of Justice and has been remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court tomorrow Thursday, 21st January 2021;

"Three males and one female were charged with offences and released on station bail;

"One male and four females were issued with Fixed Payment Notices;

"One male has been released pending a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions."