KILDARE: Over 600 people tested on one day for Covid-19 at Punchestown

More than 600 people were tested for Covid-19 at the Punchestown Test Centre on one day last week.

Figures provided by Dublin South, Kildare & West Wicklow Community Healthcare show the highest number of 625 were processed at the site on Monday, January 11.

The average number of tests carried over the seven day period up to last Monday was almost 400.

The numbers show a welcome reduction compared with the first week of January when the daily average of tests was around 530 and in excess of 700 testes were being carried out on some days.

See data in the table below for tests completed in Punchestown Test Centre from Monday 11th to Sunday 17th January 2021.