Water saving advice ahead of expected freezing temperatures

Irish Water has sent out a warning to homes and businesses because of expected freezing temperatures.

It said it and local authorities are asking homes and businesses to check for leaks and to conserve water where possible. “We are asking people to do this to protect the water supply in advance of expected freezing night time temperatures in the coming days. Earlier this month, following freezing temperatures and the subsequent thaw the public water network experienced a higher than normal volume of bursts.”

Irish Water in partnership with Local Authorities in the GDA carried out hundreds of leak and burst repairs arising from the cold snap. “Almost 40 megalitres per day, the equivalent of 16 Olympic sized swimming pools, has been saved following the completion of these repairs and through the efforts of the public to conserve water,” it said.

Speaking about the current water supply situation, Tom Cuddy, Head of Operations, Irish Water, said: “Demand for water whilst still high, it has stabilized as Irish Water working with our Local Authority partners continues to address bursts across the network. However, as we face another spell of sub-zero temperatures from tonight we are appealing to homes, businesses and those responsible for unoccupied buildings to check for leaks whilst adhering to current public health regulations and advice, and to turn off water where it’s not needed. We are appealing to customers to check outside pipes in particular that can become frozen and burst during periods of cold weather and report leaks they see on the public network to us. We are also asking the public to conserve water where possible and to only use what they need whilst continuing to adhere to public health advice on hand washing and hygiene regarding COVID-19.”

It continued: “Simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact on reducing demand on the supply such as taking showers over baths and fixing dripping taps where it is possible to do so. We are also reminding people with responsibility for properties that are currently unoccupied to check for leaks and turn off water where it is not required whilst adhering to public health regulations and advice. There are lots more tips on how to conserve water in your home, business or school on our website at https://www.water.ie/conservation/”

To report a leak please contact Irish Water on 1850 278 278.