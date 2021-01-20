Family law case hears of dispute over dog breeding

A couple who appeared at a family law hearing at Naas District Court were having disagreement over dogs, it emerged during the hearing.

At the Naas District Court in camera hearing on January 19, the woman made the application for both a protection order and a safety order.

She said that she wanted her ex partner to stay away from her and not to bother her.

She told Judge Desmond Zaidan that her ex wanted one of their dogs to breed with another.

She said that she did not want them breeding.

The man said that he had bought both dogs but both he and she claimed the dogs were their own. One of them was bought by him as a present for her, he said.

She also said that she paid the bills for the dogs.

The man said that he loved his ex but Judge Zaidan noted that they differed on the dogs.

Making no decision, he asked solicitor, Brian Larkin, whom he had initially assigned to represent the man, to speak to the couple to try and resolve the issue and recommend legal aid for the woman if he thought it was needed.

Judge Zaidan said that dogs have to be bred properly and the woman may have a case if she did not want the dogs bred in a certain way.

Judge Zaidan said it was hard enough to try to resolve the issues between the two people without extending to the question of the ownership of the dogs.

The man told the court that he had bought the dogs to breed.

He also said that his ex had been involved in the breeding with the dogs.