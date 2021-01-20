Works underway at Naas Hospital to prepare for any potential surge in Covid-19 patients

Works are underway at Naas Hospital in preparation for any potential surge of Covid-19 patients in the weeks ahead.

There is no requirement for this project to go through a traditional planning process and it is exempt from the current Level 5 ban on most construction activity.

The works are being fast-tracked at many hospitals to alleviate pressures as many facilities are close to being overwhelmed with cases.

Naas Hospital continues to have one of the lowest numbers of Covid-19 patients in the country compared to other sites such as University Hospital Cork and University Hospital Limerick.





Hospital works

At Naas Hospital, the new ongoing works include the internal refurbishment and fit-out of the Emergency Department.

Also in the plans, according to the Construction Information Services database, is the installation of a 242.5 square metre temporary building to the front of the Emergency Department which will be connected to main building via a link corridor.

This temporary building is designed to accommodate a segregated waiting area and triage area.

Other areas are being re-purposed to accommodate a rapid assessment area.

Changes are also planned to resuscitation rooms and treatment rooms to accommodate more patients, possibility with isolation needs.

An education room will be converted to a three-bed treatment room.

Documents state that works are being carried out by Athy-based company, Barrowvale Property Services.

Local Covid-19 rates

Meanwhile the most recent Covid-19 infection rates for each town area in County Kildare show levels have increased significantly since before Christmas but are still below average national rates.

The statistics for Local Electoral Areas were calculated for the two week period up to Monday, January 11.

Also provided are 14-day incidence rates per 100,000 population.

The latest figures show that Celbridge, Naas and Athy have the highest rates in the county but are still below the national average per 100,000 of population.

Celbridge had 285 cases over the two week period and a ate per 100,000 population of 1,317.9

Naas had 499 confirmed cases and a rate per 100,000 population of 1,275.4

Athy had 304 confirmed cases: 304 and a rate per 100,000 population: 1,145.4

The lowest area was Kildare town with 157 confirmed cases and a rate per 100,000 population of 610.8.

Newbridge was the second lowest with 258 cases and a rate per 100,000 population of 727.1

Maynooth had 312 confirmed cases and a rate per 100,000 population of 1,049.4 while Leixlip had 144 and a 907.9 rate. Clane had 217 cases and a rate per 100,000 population of 763.1.

Hundreds are being tested at the Punchestown Community Testing Centre every day.