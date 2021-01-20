More Kildare TDs and Senators join #bestshot campaign to fast-track vaccines to local pharmacies

Many Kildare TDs and Senators have supported a campaign being run by the Leinster Leader and KildareNow to fast-track Covid-19 vaccines to local pharmacies so communities can be protected from the virus as soon as possible.



People are being urged to sign a petition on the issue which will be delivered to the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly.

TD Dr Cathal Berry said: “Pharmacies and GP clinics are already working together in rolling out other vaccinations so it makes complete sense to include Covid vaccines in this as well.”

Senator Mark Wall said: “Local pharmacies are deeply embedded in communities since this pandemic started.”

Kildare North TD James Lawless said: “I will raise it with the Minister for Health and others. We need to get the vaccine rolled out as widely and as quickly as possible.”

Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan said: “Every effort to facilitate early distribution of Covid-19 vaccines should be welcomed and supported with a view to making the vaccines available as widely as possible in the shortest time possible and in keeping with best practice.”



Senator Vincent P Martin of the Green Party said: “I will sign the online petition.”

TD and Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl said: “It is my understanding that the intention is to make Covid-19 vaccines available through pharmacies and general practice, and this approach has my full support.”

Senator Fiona O'Loughlin (Fianna Fáil) said: “We are all vulnerable until we are vaccinated, and in the meantime we are relying on everybody to follow public health advice.”

County Kildare Chamber CE Allan Shine backed the campaign, saying: “the sooner we all get the vaccine, the quicker the restrictions will ease.”