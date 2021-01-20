Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, January 20

The death has occurred of Seamus (Tim) Houlihan

Brownstown, The Curragh, Kildare

HOULIHAN, Seamus (Tim), London & late of Curragh View, Brownstown, The Curragh, Co. Kildare. Died 7th January after a long illness. Deeply regretted by his brothers & sisters, Joe, Johnny, Michael, Nickie, Babby & Mary, brothers-in-law Christy (Rainbow) and Charlie (Spiteri), sister-in-law Joy (Houlihan), nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Seamus Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh at 7 o'clock on Wednesday evening (20th January). Funeral Mass at 2 o'clock on Thursday afternoon with burial afterwards in Carna cemetery, Suncroft. Maximum attendance at the Church is currently 10 people.

For those who cannot attend due to the current restrictions, please leave a condolence message on RIP.ie or on St. Brigid's Church Facebook page.

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Rudolph Squires

Cill Dara Close, Celbridge, Kildare

Arrangements have changed.



SQUIRES, Rudolph (Bozer) (Cill Dara Close, Celbridge, and formerly of Ballyoulster, Celbridge, Co. Kildare) January 17th, 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Lily) and dear father of Mary, Evelyn, Laura and the late James; Sadly missed by his loving daughters, his 8 grandchildren , his 6 great-grandchildren, son-in-law Pat, brother Patrick, sisters Elizabeth and Carmel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

RUDOLPH'S FUNERAL WILL BE REARRANGED FOR A LATER DATE

Funeral Arrangements Later



The death has occurred of Desmond (Des) Broe

Campion Crescent, Kildare Town, Kildare

Ex Irish Army Magee barracks, Kildare Town and The Curragh Camp. Sadly missed by his loving wife Tracey, daughter Dawn, son Anthony, daughter-in-law Siobhan, mother Kitty, grandchild Colm, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Des Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Funeral Mass can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv on Friday morning from 11am.

The death has occurred of Jo (Josephine) Cleary

Celbridge, Kildare / Claremorris, Mayo

Jo was wonderfully cared for during her illness by her colleagues and friends in the Mater Hospital. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Mary, brother Terry; sister-in-law Jenny; cousins, relatives and her legions of friends and colleagues.

Rest in Peace

Due to current Government restrictions and HSE guidelines, Jo’s funeral will remain private. Meanwhile, you are invited to leave a personal message in the Condolence section below for which the Cleary family will be extremely grateful. No Flowers Please. Donations, in lieu, to the Mater Foundation.https://www.materfoundation.ie/donate/

The Funeral service for Jo can be attended through web camera at 4pm on Thursday (January 21st) by selecting the following link: https://vimeo.com/event/153499

When circumstances allow, we look forward to celebrating Jo’s life with friends and extended family.

Enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Rd- 014925959.



The death has occurred of Chris DONOGHUE

Celbridge, Kildare / Moylough, Galway

DONOGHUE, Chris (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Cooloo, Moylough, Co. Galway) January 18th, 2021 peacefully at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip. Beloved husband of Anne and much loved father of Joanne. Predeceased by his brother Bob, sister May and nephew Micheál. Sadly missed by his loving wife and daughter, brothers Fr. Eamon M.S.C., Tom and John, sister Nancy, brothers-in-law Kieran, Alan and Domhnall, sisters-in-law Gertie, Breda, Anne, Colette and Bernie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may view Chris’ Funeral Mass online on Thursday, 21st January, at 11am by visiting this link – https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/ followed by his committal service at approximately 12.40pm by following this link – https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium. Please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

No flowers please.