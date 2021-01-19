Man charged over breach of Covid travel restrictions in Kildare was filming races near Punchestown racecourse

A man who has been remanded on bail charged with breach of Covid travel restrictions was operating a drone near Punchestown racecourse, Naas District Court heard today.

He is questioning the motivation for his arrest suggesting that it has more to do with his work in filming races.

James Denton, 30, of 5 Totnes Avenue, Liverpool, L267AD, England, appeared before Naas District Court this morning, January 19.

He is charged under Section 4 (1) Health Act 1947 and Section 31A of the Temporary Restrictions Covid 19 No 20 regulation, 2020).

He is also charged with failing to comply with the direction of a garda at Punchestown Upper.

The charges emerged from his being present at Punchestown without good reason on Monday afternoon, January 18.

Garda Michael Gohery said that he arrested Mr Denton and took him to Naas Garda Station.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that when the charges were put to Mr Denton he replied: “I understand what you are saying but I don’t understand why.”

At outset, Garda Sergeant Jim Kelly said Mr Denton wanted to represent himself and was refusing to speak to a solicitor.

Sgt Kelly said he had no objection to bail but there would have to be conditions.

Judge Zaidan said it was a bit of common sense regarding the season for the charge and everyone was living with the pandemic. “Pretending that you don’t understand why (you are charged) is only fooling yourself.”

Judge Zaidan told Mr Denton that he was entitled to a solicitor and asked him about his earnings.

Mr Denton said he was working but did not get a wage per se.

The judge said he would “strongly recommend” Mr Denton get legal advice and told him he could choose his own solicitor.

He then assigned solicitor David Powderly to represent Mr Denton.

The court was told that gardai got a call at 1.50pm in the afternoon saying that two males were near the racecourse.

When gardai arrived at the location they found two men, including Mr Denton.

They were allegedly operating drones and the gardai established that they were staying at a hotel in the county (reporting restrictions were put on the name and specific location of the hotel by the court).

Mr Denton said that his job was to travel to different race meetings to record races with drones and put them on line.

Sgt Kelly said the men were asked to leave the area and go back to and stay at a named hotel.

While Mr Dention’s companion did leave the area, it is alleged that Mr Denton did not, the court was told.

Sgt Kelly said it was NOT being alleged that Mr Denton arrived from the UK the previous day (Sunday).

Sgt Kelly said it was the prosecution case that Mr Denton was NOT providing an essential service when filming races. “This is not essential work,” he said.

Judge Zaidan commented that this activity was a bit unusual and asked Mr Denton if he got licences to fly drones. No information was given on this.

Sgt Kelly said the accused was flying the drones over the horse races.

Judge Zaidan said he liked to think that Mr Denton had permission to fly the drones over the course.

Sgt Kelly said that all that was being alleged is that he had breached the Covid 19 travelling distance regulation and had refused to comply with garda directions.

Sgt Kelly said they wanted conditions with bail for Mr Denton. “He is putting a number of people at risk,” said the sergeant.

By this stage in the proceedings, Mr Denton’s solicitor, David Powderly had spoken to his client.

Mr Powderly told the court: “He (Mr Denton) is questioning the motivation for the charge and that there is an objection to this type of work which is not welcome.”

Mr Powderly said Mr Denton believed his arrest was “motivated by other concerns” rather than Covid 19 rules.

The solicitor said his client had been tested in the UK for Covid before he came to Ireland and was clear. “He is not socialising or engaging with numbers of people.”

Mr Powderly said Mr Denton would abide by the bail conditions.

Sgt Kelly said a second person was with Mr Denton at the racecourse and that person moved on.

Judge Zaidan said the alleged offence was a “strict liability” offence. “The motivation is neither here nor there,” he said.

Sgt Kelly said he wanted a remand on bail for two weeks on the allegations which are summary.

The conditions of bail including remaining at the hotel named in the case for the next two weeks and if there was any change of address, gardai should be notified within six hours.

He must also keep his phone charged and be ready to take phone calls from the gardai.

At this point Sgt Kelly asked that a reporting restriction be put on the address of the hotel and following some discussion to clarify the matter and not identify the hotel it was agreed that the wording be that Mr Denton “stay at a (specific) hotel in county Kildare.

Judge Zaidan said the allegations are “very serious.”

He said the only issue is whether the work in which Mr Denton was involved was essential or not.