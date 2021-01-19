Group of Kildare pharmacies backs #bestshot campaign to fast-track Covid-19 vaccines

Kildare pharmacists have supported the high-profile #bestshot campaign by the Leinster Leader and KildareNow to fast-track Covid-19 vaccines to local pharmacies.



People are being urged to sign a petition on the issue which will be delivered to the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly so the people of Kildare can let the government know that they believe that the vaccine should be delivered straight to our local communities — through our local pharmacies.



Kilian McGreal, managing director of the McGreal’s pharmacy group which has outlets in Newbridge, Monasterevin, Kill, Portarlington, Blessington and Baltinglass, said he believes there is a high degree of trust among communities for their local pharmacy.

He told the Leader: “This will define us as a business in terms of how we support this vaccination programme.”

He added: “Our pharmacy staff have been meeting members of the public every day since the start of the public health pandemic so we are a reassuring presence on the streets of their towns.

“Therefore pharmacies are very well placed to administer the vaccine when it is safe to do so.”

McGreal’s pharmacy in Blessington is also planning a drive-thru vaccination centre which will allow patients to be triaged, administered with the vaccine and then monitored before they return home.

Mr McGreal said that his outlets were among the first retail outlets to begin taking precautions such as perspex screens and social distancing rules as well as air purification systems.

The company has also donated thousands of euro worth of hand sanitizer to local clubs and organisations.



Supporting the #bestshot campaign, pharmacist Claire Roche of the Vista Pharmacy in Naas said: “The sooner we can get vaccines into pharmacies the safer we will all be in our communities.”

Ms Roche, who is a member of he Roche family that owns Vista Pharmacy, said it is expected that the AstraZeneca vaccine will be rolled out to pharmacies because it is easier to store in fridges.

The pharmacist said that in order to protect customers and staff, her pharmacy introduced a drive-thru facility as well as a customer hatch on the front of the premises so close contacts don’t have to enter the shop.

She added that her mother and sister carry out free deliveries of prescriptions and other products to vulnerable customers across Kildare.

Meanwhile pharmacist Jim Connolly of Connolly’s Pharmacy in Kildare town said:

“I support this campaign in principle.

“The sooner the wider community is vaccinated the better — and many pharmacies are very well placed to administer the vaccines.”

