Gardaí investigating theft of diesel in Sallins area

Diesel was stolen from a vehicle on a construction site in Sallins.

Naas Gardaí are investigating the incident and no arrests have been made yet.

It's understood a suspect was captured on CCTV leaving the site.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of theft which occurred on Thursday, January 7 last at approximately 10:00pm.

"It’s believed an amount of fuel was stolen from a vehicle during the incident.

"No arrests have been made.

"Investigations are ongoing."