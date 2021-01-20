Gardaí investigating theft of diesel in Sallins area
File Photo of Garda Station
Diesel was stolen from a vehicle on a construction site in Sallins.
Naas Gardaí are investigating the incident and no arrests have been made yet.
It's understood a suspect was captured on CCTV leaving the site.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of theft which occurred on Thursday, January 7 last at approximately 10:00pm.
"It’s believed an amount of fuel was stolen from a vehicle during the incident.
"No arrests have been made.
"Investigations are ongoing."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on