Attempted break-in to car while driver on 5km exercise in Curragh
Walking in the Curragh
There was an attempted break-in of a car belonging to a person exercising in the Curragh.
The incident happened in the Sunnyhill area between Brownstown and Kilcullen on Sunday, January 10.
Two men trying to break into a Ford Focus vehicle were disturbed and later fled from the area in a '05 D' registered Volkswagen Passat.
The incident happened between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.
Anybody with information is asked to contact gardaí.
