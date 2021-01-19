Kildare Co Council gets planning application for new restaurant

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for a new restaurant in Celbridge.

The proposed development is earmarked for Roseville House on the Main Street.

Narmah Investments Limited based in Celbridge has applied for change of use of part of ground floor and part of first floor of existing premises from previous retail/commercial use to cafe/food and beverage use, according to construction database Construction Information Services.

The designs include new external seating to front.

The development will also include alterations to the existing protected structure.

This works include the removal of a non original stairs and associated partitions and structures.

A new rear stairs over 3 floors is planned with new 2nd floor rear extension at roof level to access existing 2nd floor.

The roof slates will be replaced with new natural slate to the main roof.

Existing signage at the front of the building will be replaced by new signage, according to the documents.