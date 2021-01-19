Driver ends up in court after one of longest loads seen on roads
The extended flat bed vehicle
Gardaí stopped this lorry in the Carlow area heading for Galway.
The vehicle was carrying a load of straw on an extended flatbed trailer - however the whole rig measured over 23 metres.
Gardaí said: "This well extended the legal limit."
The driver was instructed to park up the lorry until the load was adjusted.
The driver is also expected to appear in court charged under the Road Traffic Act.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on