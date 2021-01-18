BREAKING: Man to appear in Naas court after member of public reported he was breaking 5km rule

Following a report from a member of the public, Naas gardaí said they arrested a man for being further than 5km from home without a reasonable excuse.

Under the Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2020, Regulation 4 states that ‘an applicable person shall not leave his or her place of residence without reasonable excuse’.

Breach of this regulation carries a €100 fine and gardaí have already handed out hundreds in the past week.

In relation to the incident near Naas, a Garda statement said: "Gardai in Naas who were responding to a complaint, have today arrested one male in the vicinity of Punchestown Racecourse.

"This male had been one of two people who had been deemed to have breached the 5Km travel restriction imposed as part of the measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

"While the other person complied with the direction, this male was arrested for refusing to comply.

"Following receipt of a direction from the DPP, the arrested male will now be charged to appear before Naas District Court tomorrow."