Kildare Gardaí issue warning about keeping large sums of cash in homes or businesses

Kildare Gardaí have warned members of the public not to keep large sums of cash at home.

The warning comes following recent burglaries in Newbridge and Clane which resulted in raiders taking substantial amounts of money.

Other simple tips to deter burglars during the winter period are to lock all doors and windows by day and night, use a security alarm and store keys away from windows.

Gardaí are currently involved in Operation Thor which focuses on interrupting and preventing burglary and related crime.

Gardaí said this type of crime has a particularly devastating effect on its victims and officers are determined to clamp down on the activities of criminals involved in carrying out these crimes.