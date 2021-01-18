Kildare Gardaí ask people to report illegal "shebeens" to protect public health

Kildare gardaí have urged members of the public to contact their local garda station if they know of shebeens operating.

A local garda spokesperson said: “The Covid-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with public health guidelines and regulations in order to continue to save lives.

“An Garda Síochána would appeal to anyone with information about the operation of illegal shebeens to contact their local Garda station.”

Gardaí have investigated two shebeen premises in County Kildare in recent weeks. Gardaí shut down a shebeen operating in a shed near Kildare town in a New Year’s Eve ‘s raid.

Gardaí executed a search warrant and met with approximately 15 people socialising in a shed at the rear of a house.

Gardaí took details of all persons present within the shed, seized the intoxicating liquor and the drink optics and spirit dispensers.

Investigations are ongoing and a full investigation file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for direction.

On October 23, gardaí conducted a search of a suspected shebeen premises operating near Athy .

It occured after gardaí became aware through social media that the premises was operating contrary to the Liquor Licensing Regulations and that members of the public were congregating there in contravention of the Health Act 1947.

They found a fully operational bar.

A Garda spokesperson said: “The operation of any unlicensed premises puts at risk individuals and communities.

“Under Operation Navigation, An Garda Síochána will continue to take appropriate action,” they concluded.

