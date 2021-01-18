Naas court hears of alleged rape by teen

A teenager charged with an alleged rape appears at Naas District Court on January 13.

Neither the 19 year old male or the injured party can be identified after reporting restrictions were applied by Judge Desmond Zaidan.

The incident is said to have taken place on March 17 last.

Read more County Kildare news

Detective Garda Wayne Kelly it would be claimed that the injured party was at a party also attended by the defendant. He added she went to the party with two other friends.

He began kissing her but she wanted him to stop.

He then left the venue and returned.

The injured party woke up to find the defendant having sex with her. The injured party was aged 18 at the time.

The court was told that both parties are known to each other.

The defendant was told not to have any contact with the injured party and is to sign on once a week at a named garda station.

The court was told that he has already surrendered his passport.

The judge also granted him free legal aid.

The case was adjourned until March 24.