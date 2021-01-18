Gardaí handing out dozens of €100 fines and turning vehicles around due to people going past 5km limit

Gardaí in the Wicklow Division on Sunday issued over 70 Fixed Payment Notices of €100 each and turned back over 200 vehicles after issuing cautions to the drivers.

Gardaí said "the Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis."

Gardaí inthe Laois / Offaly Division issued fines to people who were "well outside their 5km limit" and turned back vehicles after issuing a caution to the drivers.

Elsewhere, Roscommon / Longford Roads Policing undertook an operation at Newcastle Woods, Ballymahon on Sunday in support of the public health measures.

Approximately 70 vehicles were turned around and over 30 Fixed Payment Notices were issued to parked vehicles found outside their 5km. Officers were able to check the address of the registration number of the vehicles.

Gardaí continue to operate many static and mobile checkpoints, as well as conducting high visibility patrolling focused on non-essential travel under Operation Fanacht.

Officers also mounted high visibility patrols of key locations such as public amenities, scenic areas and parks.

The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2020 states ‘an applicable person shall not leave his or her place of residence without reasonable excuse’. This carries a €100 fixed fine.

Gardaí advised the public that they are at risk of their car being towed away and impounded if they park illegally at such amenities because it can hinder access by emergency services.