Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, January 18

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Keogh

Celbridge, Kildare



KEOGH, Gerard (Gerry) (Celbridge, Co. Kildare) January 15th., 2021 (suddenly) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Nancy and much loved father of Colin, Damien, Michael, Richard and Sarah; Gerry will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren Adam, Ava, India and Esmé, daughters-in-law Sally, Amy and Nicole, brothers Colm, Paul and the late Michael, sisters Mary and Noreen, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Gerard’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com



Connolly (nee Tuite), Rose, Old Greenfield, Maynooth and late of Donadea, Co. Kildare, deeply regretted by her loving children Michael, Johnny, Bridget, Ann, James and Helen, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to the current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Rose. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below.

Rose's funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday morning at 11am by going to www.maynoothparish.org.

Rose's funeral cortége will be passing by her residence in Old Greenfield, Maynooth as it makes its way to St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am funeral Mass. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The death has occurred of Joseph Gerard Weldon

Laragh, Maynooth, Kildare



Weldon, Joseph Gerard, Laragh and late of Clonfert, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, January 16th 2021, peacefully, following a short illness at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.



Beloved husband of the late Brigid, loving father of Jodie, Rosemarie and Joanna. Cherished grandad to Darragh-Brigid, Joanne-Brigid and Chloe-Ann and great-grandad to William. Sadly missed by his son in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family in Achill, friends and a special mention for his most loyal pet Trigger x.



Rest In PeaceDue to the current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Joseph at Rathcoffey Church on Wednesday at 11am. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below.

Joseph's funeral cortége will be passing by his home residence in Clonfert as it makes its way to St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock for private family burial. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The death has occurred of Fr. Ambrose Farrington

Bolton Abbey, Moone, Kildare



Former Abbot and founding father of the Cistercian Monastery of Bolton Abbey, Moone, Co. Kildare, previously of Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. Peacefully, after a short illness, in Bolton Abbey. Predeceased by his brothers Tom, John and Michael. He will be very sadly missed by his fellow monks and his sister Theresa, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and his many friends and relatives.

May Fr. Ambrose Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place in Bolton Abbey, Moone, on Monday at 2pm and will be followed by burial in Bolton Abbey Cemetery. Fr. Ambrose's funeral Mass can be viewed through Facebook page: Bolton Abbey Moone

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot please leave a personal message in the 'condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of James (Wedger) MAHER

Naas, Kildare / Oylegate, Wexford



Formerly of Oylegate, Co. Wexford. Peacefully, in his 84th year in the tender and loving care of the staff of Naas Hospital.

Beloved husband of Mary (Pat), caring and dedicated father of Noel, Edward, Declan, Julie and James Jnr. (grandson) who he reared with his wife and likewise the care and love was returned over the years. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Buddy, Nellie, Nancy, Kay, Joe and Peggy, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Details will follow early next week.

If you wish to leave a message of condolence for the family, you may do so in the Condolence Book below.