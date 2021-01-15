Schoolboy allegedly used Instagram to harass female, Naas court hears claim

A young man has appeared before Naas District Court on an allegation of using a social media platform to harass a female neighbour.

The youth, who has just turned 18 and is still in school, faces an allegation of harassment on dates between February 12, 2019 and March 31, 2019.

Sgt Jim Kelly said on January 13 it would be alleged that over a period of time the defendant sent messages by Instagram and the female believed they were intimidating.

He added that the messages indicated he knew who she is and where she lived.

He added that the woman didn't know who was sending the messages until an investigation started after she complained to the gardai.

Requesting reporting restrictions, solicitor David Powderely said there would otherwise be a “high possibility of the injured party being identified.”

He added the injured party, who is aged about 22, felt “very intimidated.”

When interviewed, added Sgt Kelly, the defendant said “I just wanted to see where it would lead to, where it would go.”

The matter was adjourned to March 24.