Narrow average price rise in greater Naas area of Kildare last year

The average price of a house sold in the wider Naas area in 2020 was around €300,000 and 29% of properties were priced at €250,000 or less, a survey of prices listed on the Residential Property Price Register shows.

The survey which took in areas such as Caragh, Kilmeague, Coill Dubh, Donadea, Allenwood, Robertstown and Straffan meant excluded some listed sales as they were deemed not to be the full prices.

But, the list, which is the official price list, suggests that prices did not rise that much with the median price rising by 1.39%

A comparison with 2019 showed that after these exclusions, there were 362 sales in 2020, amounting to €110 million compared with 494 in 2019, amounting to €148 million, a fall of just over a quarter in sales numbers.

While the average price last year was €304,283, compared to €300,056 in 2019, the median price or middle of the range was €290,000 compared to €294,000 in 2019.

While these average and median prices were quite high by national standards, our survey found that in both years, around 29% last year and 28% in 2019, of all sales were for prices of €250,000 or less.

There were 12 properties sold for €600,000 or over last year compared to eight in 2019.

The largest sales last year were Castlekeely, Caragh, for €1.1m, at Roslevin, Mullacash, Naas, for €1m, at Leinster Grove, Osberstown, for €835,000.