Gardaí are progressing alleged €1m Curragh cannabis case as fast as possible

Gardaí say they are working “as expeditiously as possible” to bring the case involving an alleged cannabis find worth €1m near Newbridge to hearing.

Two defendants appeared before Naas District Court by videolink from prison where they are being held, on January 13.

Tran Khanh Duc and a co defendant whose name was amended during the hearing to Quang Nguyen, both of no fixed abode, face additional allegations of possessing cannabis valued at €13,000 on the same occasion as well as cultivation of the drug. They were previously charged with possessing cannabis for sale or supply at Ballysax, Curragh, on November 3.

This followed the discovery of €800,000 worth of cannabis plants which were found in Ballysax and €200,000 worth of cannabis was found in a vehicle at Junction 12, on November 3.

Sgt Jim Kelly asked Judge Desmond Zaidan to amend court documents to reflect the amended name and also to amend Mr Nguyen's date of birth to November 16, 1996.

The proceedings were translated through a Vietnamese interpreter from the courtroom.

Mr Nguyen said he hoped that the trial would proceed quickly and he asked to go back to Vietnam after any forthcoming trial. Judge Zaidan noted that the pair have been in custody since the case first came to court.

Two other defendants are on bail.

Sgt Kelly said that no application had been made for bail by or on behalf of the two men in custody.

Judge Zaidan adjourned the matter to January 27. He noted that one has made contact with the Vietnamese embassy and he said he should remain in touch with the embassy.