Kildare weather forecast for the weekend

It will be a mixed weekend with sunny spells and showers, according to Met Eireann.

There will be isolated patches of rain or drizzle which will increase from the west during the afternoon, as winds increase fresh to occasionally strong. The highest afternoon temperatures will range from 4 to 8 degrees.

"Friday night will be wet and windy with rain extending from the west and becoming widespread and heavy at times. There is a risk of localised flooding. Clear spells and showers will follow from the west, as the rain clears east by morning. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in fresh to occasionally strong and gusty southerly winds, veering westerly as rain clears," said the national forecaster.

It will be cooler with sunny spells and blustery showers on Saturday. Temperatures will range from 6 to 9 degrees.

Saturday night will be cold and mainly dry, with long clear spells in the midlands and east leading to frost in places, though there may be scattered showers with the risk of a thundery burst in the northwest.

Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with just occasional sunny spells. Highest temperatures 6 to 9 degrees in light to moderate southwest breezes.

Sunday night will be clear which will lead to a touch of ground frost in places. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees in light to moderate southwest breezes.