REVEALED: Celbridge, Naas and Athy have highest Covid-19 infection rates in County Kildare

The latest Covid-19 infection rates for each town area in Kildare have been published and show levels have multipled several times since before Christmas.

The statistics for Local Electoral Areas are calculated for the two week period up to Monday, January 11.

Also provided are 14-day incidence rates per 100,000 population.

The national incidence rate per 100,000 of population is 1,410.3.

The latest figures show that Celbridge, Naas and Athy have the highest rates in the county but are still below the national average per 100,000 of population.



Celbridge

Confirmed Cases (for two week period): 285

Rate per 100,000 population: 1,317.9



Naas

Confirmed Cases: 499

Rate per 100,000 population: 1,275.4

Athy

Confirmed Cases: 304

Rate per 100,000 population: 1,145.4

Maynooth

Confirmed Cases: 312

Rate per 100,000 population: 1,049.4



Leixlip

Confirmed Cases: 144

Rate per 100k population: 907.9



Clane

Confirmed Cases: 217

LEA rate per 100,000 population: 763.1



Newbridge

Confirmed Cases: 258

Rate per 100,000 population: 727.1

Kildare town

Confirmed cases: 157 confirmed

Rate per 100,000 population: 610.8.