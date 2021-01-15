LATEST: Overturned lorry blocks road near Kildare/Offaly border

The R442 is closed between Bracknagh and Clonbullogue, Co Offaly due to an overturned grain lorry on the road.

Gardaí said they are in attendance and Offaly County Council has been informed.

A road closure will remain in place until lorry has been moved.

Meanwhile AA Roadwatch warned of lingering fog in some areas around Kildare and the Midlands.

Motorists were advised to use fog lights when needed, but remember to switch them off afterwards.