Kildare student accountants graduate with flying colours

Kildare students were to the fore as Accounting Technicians Ireland conferred membership to graduates in its first virtual conferring ceremony recently.

Laura Considine, Amy Murphy and Maria Ramirez Donaghy, all from Naas, as well as Alíz Nagykéri, Celbridge, were among those conferred as Members of Accounting Technicians Ireland as well as receiving the Diploma for Accounting Technicians.

Qualifications combine professional exams and assessments with practical work experience.

Also, 40 Fellowships were awarded to experienced Accounting Technicians Ireland members in recognition of their contribution and expertise.

Contributors to the virtual event included Minister of State for Skills and Further Education, Niall Collins TD; Chief Executive of the UK Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment, Justin Edwards; Managing Director of Microsoft Ireland, Cathriona Hallahan and Director of Outsourcing and Accounting Services at Mazars Ireland, Jennifer Kelly.

Alíz Nagykéri, Celbridge

Amy Murphy

Maria Ramirez Donaghy, Naas