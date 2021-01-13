LATEST: Domino's Pizza to expand production hub in Naas area

A production facility for Domino's Pizza has been granted permission by Kildare Co Council for an expansion at its premises in Naas Enterprise Park.

The application was lodged in the name of DP Pizza and provides for the for the amalgamation of two industrial units at Willow Drive.

The 814 square metre development will create a single, operational, production facility, according to Construction Information Services.

Also planned is warehouse storage and ancillary office space as well as a security hut; rising barriers at access points on the site, cycle parking and smoking shelters.

The designs include an ESB substation building.

Documents also refer to a HGV maintenance and washing area and a gas meter building.

The estimated construction value of the project is over €750,000.