Owners are "distraught" after two pets stolen from Allenwood area

Clane Gardai are investigating the theft of two female Springer Spaniel dogs.

These dogs were taken on the night of the 9th December 2020 in Allenwood Co Kildare.

Clane Gardai wish to appeal to anyone who may have bought or been offered these dogs to please contact them.

The owners of these dogs are obviously distraught and in hope of being reunited with their beloved pets.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact Clane Gardaí on (045) 868262.