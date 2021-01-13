Green light for Newbridge cottage to be turned into dental surgery

Kildare County Council has granted permission for alterations to an existing semi-detached cottage in Newbridge for it to be converted into a dental surgery.

The property which is part of the estimated €275,000 project is at St Conleth's Terrace on the Naas Road, according to Construction Information Services.

Approval has been given for a front, side and rear single storey extension to the cottage.

Also in the designs is the demolition of the existing flat roof rear extension and outbuildings.

The change of use of the property will be designated from residential to dental care.

A total of 10 car parking spaces to the front and rear of the property are planned.

Planning permission was originally applied for in November

The total floor area of the property is 183 m2 and is on a site of 0.06 hectares.