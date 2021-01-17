Kildare Property Watch: Quaint three-bedroom cottage at Ladychapel, Maynooth, on market

A quaint three-bedroom cottage at Ladychapel in Maynooth is on the market with Coonan Property.

This house, with garage, extends to approximately 77 sq m. (829 sq ft.).

The cottage is nestled into the heart of thoroughbred country with the world renowned Derrinstown Stud close by. Arkle, arguably one of the most famous racehorses in national hunt racing history is inextricably linked to the area.

The layout consists of entrance hall, living room, kitchen, main bathroom and three bedrooms.

The property has a garden to the side and also a garden to the rear. It offers the potential purchaser a tremendous opportunity to unlock the full potential of this quaint cottage and its surrounding gardens.

Located adjacent to the well-known local landmark of Ladychapel Church junction, the cottage is convenient to the M50 motorway and Maynooth Train Station. This is a very unique location close to Maynooth Town Centre and all the amenities the university town has to offer.

The property has a guide price of €275,000 and is for sale by private treaty.

Contact Information

For further information please contact Edward Cummins on 01 628 6128 or email edwardc @coonan.com.