Covid-19 vaccines being fast-tracked to Kildare nursing homes and healthcare staff

All nursing homes in County Kildare should be vaccinated by January 24, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has vowed.

Speaking at the weekend, Mr Donnelly said that the first dose will be given to all residents and staff in the next two weeks.

He added that his Department is mobilising 65 vaccination teams and that vaccinations will take place seven days a week.

He added: “Speed is of the essence and this is especially true for the most vulnerable people in our society.”

Last week Curragh Lawns Nursing Home between Newbridge and Kilcullen was the first in the county to give the vaccine to its residents and staff.

Elsewhere, Kill based nurse Rory Dignam also received a vaccine at Tallaght Hospital.

Rory said he was “delighted to be doing my part with my colleagues” in the nurse-led roll out of the vaccine at Tallaght Hospital.

The jab will be given to all staff at the hospital in the next ten days.

A peer vaccination team of up to 30 nurses will work to ensure that all personnel are protected.

At Naas Hospital, Staff Nurse Cindy Morga became the first to be vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

ABOVE: Naas Hospital Management with the Peer Vaccination Team

Cindy was vaccinated by her colleague Maeve Fitzgerald, Clinical Nurse Manager Health and Wellbeing.

The hospital said a peer vaccination team of up to seven nurses will vaccinate staff six days a week Monday “to ensure all personnel are protected in a planned and timely way.”

Meanwhile Nursing Homes Ireland said it welcomed the announcement that the vaccination programme for nursing home residents and staff will be escalated to ensure completion of the first phase for all by January 24.

There are around 30,000 residents in private, HSE and voluntary operated homes represented by the NHI along along with 50,000 staff.

Tadhg Daly, NHI CEO said: “The announcement of the escalation is another significant milestone in the fightback against Covid-19. We have stated every day matters in the vaccination rollout.

“Vaccination will enable residents, who are the most susceptible to this deadly virus, and the staff providing them with person-centred care to be protected against a virus that has taken so many lives within our nursing homes. Nursing home residents require and deserve prioritisation and the news will be welcomed by both residents and staff, who are anxious to avail of protection from Covid-19.

“We are well aware Covid19 has been multiplying in our communities and delivering the vaccination in as timely as manner as possible in order to protect nursing home residents and staff has to be a headline priority for our health services.”