Naas singer dedicates performance in Áras to people who died from Covid-19

A Kildare singer invited by the president to perform in Áras an Uachtaráin for a special New Year's Eve broadcast has described it as one of the proudest days of his life.

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins invited Naas artist Dan McCabe to perform a special rendition of the beloved Irish ballad ‘The Parting Glass’ to close out 2020 and to remember people who lost their lives throughout the year.

Speaking after the performance, Mr McCabe said: “Bar the birth of my daughter, this was the proudest moment of my life.

“To be invited to Áras an Uachtaráin by request of the President of Ireland to sing a song dedicated to the people of Ireland is beyond anything I ever could have dreamed of.



“This song is dedicated to all the people who have sadly lost their lives to Covid and to their families also. Here’s to the New Year and goes without saying that 2020 was one we will never forget.”

He added: "If I never sang another song...I'm a happy man with this achievement and I’m eternally grateful to all of the people who have supported me the last while."