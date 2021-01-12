Man allegedly assaulted with Stanley knife

A man was allegedly cut on the arm by another wielding a Stanley knife, Naas District Court heard on January 7.

John Maloney, 25, whose address was given as Garryandrew, Edgeworthstown, County Longford, is being prosecuted for an alleged assault on December 11, 2018 on the M4 at Martinstown, as well as the production of an article in the course of a dispute.

Sgt Brian Jacob said it would be alleged that an altercation took place and the defendant produced a Stanley knife and cut the injured party on the arm.

It would also be alleged that he then reversed his van into the injured party’s vehicle and rove off.

Judge Desmond Zaidan sent the case forward to Naas Circuit Court. He said that if an alibi forms any part of his defence, the defendant must provide details of this to the authorities within 14 days.