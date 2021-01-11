Covid-19 rules on duration of meetings is delaying motions being discussed - Cllr

Time limits on municipal district meetings due to Covid-19 are causing delays to some issues being discussed, according to Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy.

The Newbridge-based politician claimed that motions are being adjourned and are pushed further down the list behind new motions.

Under new rules adopted during the public health pandemic, local authority meetings where councillors are physically present conclude after two hours and it is sometimes difficult for the full agenda to be covered.

Raising her concerns at the December meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge municipal district, Cllr McLoughlin Healy said: “Adjourned motions are not being addressed before new motions at the next meeting.”

Meeting chairman, Cllr Kevin Duffy said that the only option for him was to follow Standing Orders — which are the written rules of a local authority and apply to the regulation of meetings.

Cllr McLoughlin Healy replied: “Lots of motions are being adjourned because of the two hour rule. A motion two months ago is not being heard before new motions.”

Cllr Duffy responded: “The only fair thing is to follow Standing Orders.” But he added: “Maybe it is something we need to look at.”

In a comment related to the same issue, Cllr Mark Stafford called on councillors to keep their contributions brief at meetings so that agendas can be covered as much as possible.

The meeting heard that one option could be to shuffle around the usual order of agenda items so that different sections of the Council get equal priority.

At the same meeting, District Manager Joe Boland defended senior staff who were criticised by Cllr McLoughlin Healy who claimed they were not always present for full discussions on issues relevant to their departments.

Mr Boland referred to a busy weekly and monthly schedule of meetings of municipal districts, committees and the full Council.

He said: “Staff have extensive portfolios and have to attend several meetings. The trend at these meetings is that staff can be sitting around waiting for a long time. It’s unfair on the staff.”

However Cllr McLoughlin Healy insisted that relevant senior staff should be in a position to respond directly to issues raised by councillors at monthly meetings.

In a later development, Kildare County Council announced that, following the latest government restrictions, January’s public meetings would take place online. There are currently no time restrictions applied to online meetings.