Heartless woman robs elderly Naas man of wallet in his own home

A kind hearted Naas man, aged 88, was duped by a woman who called to his home and robbed several hundred euro.

The woman claimed she was collecting money for charity when she visited a residential area near the town centre seeking cash, between December 28 and December 30.

After the man opened the door to her, he invited her in.

Read more County Kildare news

He left his wallet out of his hand while he went upstairs after she asked him for money.

But when he came back the woman and his wallet were missing.

Gardaí have warned Naas residents to be aware of this kind of activity.

A garda spokesman said that a special garda permit is needed to allow anybody to seek cash donations and because of Covid-19 no permits are being issued.