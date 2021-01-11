Teen (14) allegedly involved in €4,400 theft in County Kildare

A 15 year old, who was a year younger at the time, was allegedly involved in a break-in and theft at a premises in Rathcoffey.

Before Naas District Court on December 3 was the teenager with an address in County Tipperary, who can’t be named because of his age.

It’s alleged that, along with two others who were also under 18 years of age, broke into Farrington’s Mill, Rathcoffey. He is being prosecuted for trespass and theft on December 15 last.

Sgt Brian Jacob told the court that some of the property including a bicycle valued at €2,500 was recovered. He said a camera was also stolen. Sgt Jacob described the site as a commercial premises.

The case was adjourned by Judge Desmond Zaidan to February 4.