Fashion: The perfect present to yourself - a small handbag

Used as a simple purse, they’re just big enough to hold your lipstick, phone and mask and other essentials. As we are not donning sequins this year, they are working as both a day and evening bag. Irish brands Gionni, Liberty and Dice show us that low key doesn’t have to mean zero style. Practical enough for day but statement enough for the evening, these bags are smart, elegant and great value. The collection from Liberty is leather in rich and classic colours and shapes. Gionni and Dice are more fashion forward. All three brand represent great value for money.

For those who veer towards all-black outfits, embrace the season with the gloriously red bag from Gionni. The colour makes it the perfect statement number for a night out, or alternatively make it the focal point of a tailored day look. The regal purple channels the more dramatic, baroque catwalk trends this season. The chain detailing on the camel Gionni crossbody gives it a tough edge, whilst the classic shape lends it a more feminine touch. Typical of Dice’s traditionally ladylike aesthetic, their crossbody bag will instantly become one of your wardrobe staples. Pepper your most glamorous outfit with this season’s must-have red hue with Liberty’s shoulder bag.

What’s really great about these bags though is the quality – all are lined in satin fabric with lots of space and pockets. Available in over 200 stores nationwide, Gionni, Liberty and Dice are stylish and great value too.

Dice crossbody €46. Shaws and Pamela Scotts as well as leading independents.

Gionni flapover handbag €45. Shaws, Kilkenny, Pamela Scotts and leading stores nationwide.

Liberty by Gionni handbag €75. Shaws, Kilkenny and leading independents nationwide

Liberty by Gionni handbag €85. Shaws, Kilkenny and leading independents nationwide