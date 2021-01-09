Rathangan author Lynn Buckle appointed UNESCO writer-in-residence

Rathangan author Lynn Buckle is celebrating the news that she has been appointed a UNESCO City of Literature Virtual Writer in Residence 2021 at the UK’s National Centre for Writing in Norwich.

Representing Dublin, Ireland’s UNESCO City of Literature, Lynn will be creating connections between the two cities and sharing writers’ worlds as part of the United Nation’s world-wide scheme to cross borders through education, the sciences, and culture.

First novel

The author’s debut novel The Groundsmen was published in 2018 by époque press and launched locally by Senator Fiona O’Loughlin, followed by a year-long book tour of Ireland and the UK.

Lynn teaches at The Irish Writers’ Centre in Parnell Square, Dublin, and for Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board. Honoured to be awarded this prestigious opportunity, she is looking forward to engaging with her new writing colleagues from around the world, as she joins representatives from UNESCO Cities of Literature Iceland, New Zealand, Poland, and Belgium in her new post.