LATEST: Man fined €150 for breaking Covid-19 travel rules in Kildare

A man has been fined €250 at Naas District Court for breaching travel restrictions during Covid-19 lockdown, gardaí have confirmed.

The man was stopped by officers while away from his home "without reasonable excuse".

No further information was given by gardaí on when and where the offence took place but other prosecutions under the tough new laws have also been successful across the country and resulted in bigger fines and even prison sentences.

The prosecution was carried out under new legislation passed by the Government to assist Covid-19 lockdowns - the Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2020.

Regulation 4 states a "an applicable person shall not leave his or her place of residence without reasonable excuse".

Gardaí have warned that breach of this regulation carries a penalty and is enforceable.

Gardaí have always insisted that they adopt a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent which sees Garda members engage, explain, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.

Some Court outcomes of previous Garda enforcement activity are highlighted below:

• Co. Cavan, Male found in breach of travel restrictions without reasonable excuse, €150 fine

• Co. Sligo, 2 Males found in breach of travel restrictions without reasonable excuse, Both €300 fine

• Co Dublin, Male in breach of Covid Regulations directed to return home, observed still in breach of regulations at same location 2 hours later, €350 fine

• Co. Tipperary, Male found in breach of travel restrictions without reasonable excuse, €400 fine

• Co Meath, 2 males in breach of Health Regulations at a Domestic house, both €1,000 fine

• Co. Dublin, Male found in breach of travel restrictions without reasonable excuse, 30 days imprisonment

• Co. Leitrim, Male found in Breach of travel restrictions without reasonable excuse, 2 months Imprisonment

• Co. Meath, Female found in breach of travel restrictions without reasonable excuse, non-resident at property, 4 months imprisonment

Under the latest regulations for January, people must remain ‘within a 5 kilometre radius of the person’s place of residence’ unless they are an essential worker or the journey has an essential purpose.

