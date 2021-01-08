LATEST: Garda Level 5 Checkpoint stopping cars on N7

Gardaí are currently carrying out an Operation Fanacht checkpoint on the N7.

A spokesperson said: "Please only make essential journeys.

"Minimise the amount of people you meet. Wear a face mask. Maintain social distancing. Wash your hands."

Gardaí have mounted additional static checkpoints on national routes under Operation Fanacht.

These will be supported by the local mobile checkpoints introduced last week.

Additional re-deployment of Gardaí to the front-line will include 70 Garda trainees currently deployed in training Garda stations who will be be fully qualified soon.

A total of 60 Garda reserves who have successfully completed their training will also be fully qualified in their roles.

An Garda Síochána will continue to investigate any alleged breaches of Public Health regulations under Operation Navigation (Licensed Premises) and Operation Treoraim (Non Essential Retail). Where members of the public are concerned about these activities they can contact their local Garda station.

An Garda Síochána understands that the move to increased restrictions will increase the anxiety and fear felt by those who may be victims of domestic abuse. An Garda Síochána is here to help.

Victims of domestic abuse incidents, including coercive control, will continue to receive highest priority response for service under Operation Faoiseamh.

Travel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.