KILDARE GRANTS: €200,000 for Clane Abbey Community Centre

Four Kildare projects have been granted a total combined fund of €439,833, it has been announced.

Projects in Sallins, Ardclough, Clane and Athy are to get a major boost.

Cllr Pádraig McEvoy welcomed the news on social media this morning.

He said €200,000 will be dedicated to the upgrade of footpaths and crossings and the conservation/development plan for Clane Abbey Community Centre.

"Exciting news for Clane this morning following an application by Kildare County Council for funding to improve the public realm in the town," he said on Twitter.

Sallins will get €63,000 for the preparation of a "health check to deliver a new vision for the town".

A total of €87,300 has been set aside for the extension of Arthur's Grave Heritage Centre in Ardclugh including a visitor/local community cafe and a local artist display area.

In Athy, the community enterprise centre will receive €89,533 for the upgrading of the broadband connection point, the installation of hot desk points and the refurbishment of the building.