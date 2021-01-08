Sallins, Clane, Ardclough and Athy receive over €400k funding to adapt to Covid-19 challenges

A total of €439,833 has been granted for projects in Kildare which will help towns and villages adapt to Covid-19, a Fine Gael TD, Bernard Durkan has said.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has today (Friday January 8th) announced details of a further 147 towns and villages that will benefit from funding of over €15.4 million to help them adjust to Covid-19 restrictions.

Deputy Durkan said, “I am delighted that my colleague, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has made this funding available through the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

“This funding has always been vitally important to help towns and villages in Kildare thrive, and it is even more beneficial as communities respond to the challenges presented by Covid-19.

“Towns and villages will be able to implement immediate measures that will encourage people into towns and villages to shop and socialise, while adhering to public health guidelines. It is important we generate economic activity while keeping the people of Kildare safe.”

Funding for projects in Kildare include:

“The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered through Kildare County Council in consultation with local communities.

“The amount is in addition to €10.4 million allocated by Minister Humphreys to 363 towns and villages since August 2020 for COVID response measures.

Deputy Durkan concluded, “Covid-19 has highlighted the huge opportunities that remote working presents for regional development. Funding has also been provided for the development of a number of remote working facilities in towns and villages.

“Successful projects will see the renovation and conversion of vacant buildings into digital hubs as well as adaptions to local community centres to provide for remote working and eLearning facilities.”

Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said, “The funding I am announcing today is about helping communities get back on their feet and adapt to the ongoing challenges Covid-19 presents – it will help make our towns and villages safer places to live, work and do business.

“The pandemic has made us all appreciate the importance of getting outdoors for a little exercise and fresh air. I am delighted that a wide range of projects being funded today will support the development of recreational amenities such as walkways, cycleways, dog parks, community parks, playgrounds and more.

“There is also significant investment to regenerate old buildings and enhancement works at areas of natural beauty - helping make our towns and villages more attractive places to visit and enjoy.”